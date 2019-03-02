Javadekar exudes confidence that BJP will win more seats in 2019 than it did in 2014

By PTI

Jaipur, Mar 2: Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP will win more seats in this general elections than it had won in 2014.

"The BJP had won 282 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections and we are confident that the number of seats won by the party will be higher than this in the upcoming elections," Javadekar told reporters here.

He said it is the Modi government that can take on terrorism and provide a strong leadership to the country.

Javadekar was in the city to participate in the BJP's pre-election bike rally. He rode pillion with former Rajasthan minister Arun Chaturvedi.

The bike rallies named as 'Kamal Vijayi Sankalp Vahan Rally' were organised across the state by the party. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcast Rajyavardhan Rathore and other leaders also led rallies in other parts.

