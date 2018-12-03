Jat and Rajput communities to hold the sway in Rajasthan Assembly elections

New Delhi, Dec 3: Just four days are remaining for the voting of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, but the focus of every political party in the state is on Rajput and Jat communities' vote banks. Collectively they have influence over 120 Assembly seats out of total 200 seats in the state.

The biggest Rajput organisation in the state Shri Rajput Sabha is clearly talking about opposing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The other Rajput organisation Karni Sena once again gave a call 'Kamal Ka Fool, Hamari Bhool' (Supporting Lotus [BJP], A mistake). Both these prganisations are sending their representatives to the Rajpute dominated areas to ask people of the community to vote against the BJP.

On the other hand president of Jat Mahasabha Rajaram Meel said that the big chunk of the Jat community will vote for the Congress but Jat vote bank appears to be divided in the state. The younger generation of the Jat community is rallying behind Rashtriya Loktantrik Party led by Hanuman Beniwal while the older generation is divided between the BJP and the Congress.But the BJP leadership is claiming that Jat community is fully behind them.

President of Shri Rajput Sabha Giriraj Singh Lotwara said that there was no question of the community supporting the BJP. He said that the BJP denied ticket to senior leader from the community Jashwant Singh in the Lok Sabha elections. The party neglected not only former vice president Bhairo Singh Shekhawat but also his family. This has hurt the Rajput community. Jaswant Sing's entire family has joined and his son Manvendra Singh is contesting Assembly election against Vasundhara Raje from Jhalanapatan.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje is married in the Jat Royalty Dholpur but she is not considered by the Jat community as their leader. The BJP has appointed Union agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as chief of election management committee but he seems to have failed much impact. Moreover, with the Meena community joining hands with the BJP, Jats were likely to be drifted away still the BJP seems to be recovering for some inner contradictions of the Congress. Some more Rajput leaders are also in the play for the BJP.