Jaswant Singh's son quits BJP, says joining the party was a mistake

Jaipur, Sep 22: Manvendra Singh, BJP MLA from Sheo, Rajasthan and son of former external affairs minister Jaswant Singh , quit the BJP on Saturday.

"Kamal ki phool hamari bhool thi (Choosing the lotus flower was our mistake)," said Manvendra while announcing his decision at his Swabhiman rally in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

The bitterness between BJP and Manvendra Singh became evident when Chitra Singh, wife of Manvendra Singh slammed CM Vasundhara Raje and her government and said that people of Jaisalmer and Barmer have been suffering under this rule.

Manvendra did not even participate in Vasundhara's Gaurav Yatra during its visit to Barmer.

Jaswant Singh's family is believed to have drifted apart from the BJP after the veteran leader was denied a ticket by the party during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.