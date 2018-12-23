Jasdan by-election results LIVE: Kunwarji Bavaliya leading after first round of counting

Ahmedabad, Dec 23: The results for the high stakes assembly by-polls in Jasdan in Gujarat will be declared today. The results would put to test the BJP's strategy in the Saurashtra region ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A defeat for the BJP could put it on the back foot as it was in this region that the party suffered a major setback in the 2017 assembly elections. The battle is between Kunvarji Bavaliya quit the Congress to join the BJP. He is up against Avsar Nakiya of the Congress.

Continue to watch this space as we bring you the results of the high stake battle LIVE:

Bavaliya is a four time MLA from Jasdan. He says he is confident of a win, but the Congress says that the people will not elect a deserter.

In the 2017 poll, the BJP faced a tough challenge and also lost ground to the Congress in Saurashtra. Issues such as farm distress and unemployment helped the Congress win 79 seats in 2017. In the 2012 election, the Congress had won 61.

The by-polls in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes in the wake of a drubbing the BJP got in the recent state elections. The BJP lost to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.