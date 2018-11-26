Japanese tourist stabbed multiple times in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 26: The condition of a 41-year-old Japanese national, who was stabbed multiple times by unidentified persons when he was headed towards a gurdwara in northwest Delhi's Siraspur, is stated to be stable, police said Monday.

The victim, identified as Tadayuki Kurihara, was allegedly attacked at around 6.30 pm by a group of men who decamped with his mobile phone and money, they said.

"The Japanese national's condition is stable," a police official said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and later, he was referred to the LNJP hospital where his condition is stated to stable and will be discharged soon, police added. Police said the victim had been on a two-month solo trip and landed in India four days ago.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said, adding that no one has been arrested so far.

PTI