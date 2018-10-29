Japan: We’ll grab world’s attention on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, says PM Modi in Tokyo

Tokyo, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the Indian Community Centre in Tokyo on Sunday.

Addressing the Indian Community in Tokyo, PM Modi hailed Japan for its contribution towards the global economy.

Modi said,''India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services towards humanity. The policies being made in India, the work being done towards public welfare, for these the nation is being felicitated today.''

''Today India is making tremendous progress in field of digital infrastructure. Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 Cr mobile phones are active in India,1 GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink. This data is becoming the tool for service delivery,'' he said.

''Make in India emerged as global brand today.We're manufacturing quality products not only for India but for world.India is becoming a global hub, especially in field of electronics and automobile manufacturing. We're rapidly moving towards being no.1 in mobile phones manufacturing,'' he also said.

PM said,''Last year our scientists created record by launching over 100 satellites into space simultaneously.We sent Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at very low expense. India is preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by '22. It'll be Indian in all ways and one travelling in it, will also be an Indian.''

''We celebrate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary every year but this time we'll grab attention of entire world. In Gujarat, his birth place, Sardar Sahab's statue-the tallest in the world-is being built,'' he said.

Earlier on Sunday , PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held informal talks at a picturesque resort near Mount Fuji and visited a factory of industrial robot manufacturer on Sunday on the first-day of a two-day summit to add new vigour to the strong bilateral ties.

Modi, who arrived in Japan last evening to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, has said the partnership between the two countries has been fundamentally transformed and it has been strengthened as a 'special strategic and global partnership'.