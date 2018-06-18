English

No Indian casualty in Japan earthquake, confirms Sushma Swaraj

    There is no report of any Indian casualty in the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled the city of Osaka in Japan early on Monday.

    Sushma Swaraj
    Sushma Swaraj

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted to inform that she was constantly in touch with the Indian Ambassador in Japan.

    "Japan earthquake: I am in constant touch with Indian Ambassador in Japan @IndianEmbTokyo. He has informed me that there no Indian casualty. We have given the helpline numbers. In case of emergency, @IndianConsOsaka is there to help you," Swaraj tweeted.

    Swaraj also re-tweeted a message from 'India in Osaka,' which provided some emergency numbers to contact in case of any distress.

    A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka in western Japan on Monday, killing at least three people and injuring more than 210.

    The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 214 people were treated for injuries at hospitals. Most of the injured were in Osaka - Japan's No. 2 city bustling with businesses. Osaka officials did not give details, but the injuries reported in Kyoto and three other neighboring prefectures were all minor.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 19:02 [IST]
