January-February crucial for Ram Temple issue as Sangh Pariwar in wait and watch mood for now

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 10: With a successful grand rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, the Rashtrayia Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with all its affiliate organisations want decision on the issue before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Let is either come from the Supreme Court or by making consensus on the issue or making law through Parliament.

By pulling huge crowd at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the Sangh Pariwar has made it clear that it is now ready for the decisive battle on this issue. The crowd was unprecedented and reminded the time of 1990s when Kar Sevaks were mobilised. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had made it clear around two months ago that no section, community and political party was against the construction of magnificent temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and this can be easily done by making law in Parliament. But the government is avoiding bringing law on the issue in the winter session as the Supreme Court has given the next date of hearing in January.

The strategy of RSS and the VHP is very clear to keep the matter alive by its activities. RSS general secretary Suresh (Bhaiya ji) Joshi in his warning tone told the government to respect people's sentiment in Sunday's rally. Time limit given by Swami Hansdevanand indicates that some decision will be taken before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The RSS feels that this is the most opportune time to take any decision on construction of Ram Temple. There is the BJP government not only at the Centre but also in half of the states of the country. And even if slight change takes place in the political equation, some hurdle might be created on the way of construction of Ram Temple.

However, the BJP has kept it cards close to its chest on the issue of Ram Temple. However, national BJP president Amit Shah has made it clear time and again that no decision has yet been taken on bringing bill in Parliament for the construction of Ram temple. So it is clear that no bill will be brought in the winter session of Parliament. It is also possible that even private member bill of BJP Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha might not be accepted.

Sources in the RSS and the BJP said that the entire Sangh Pariwar wants to wait till the next hearing of th Supreme Court amid rallies, speeches and mobilisation of people for the cause. If the SC decides for daily hearing on the matter from January or February then the Sangh Pariwar will wait for the judgment. If the court defers the matter for March or after that then the government may bring bill in the Budget session of Parliament.