'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan' in 2019: PM Modi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election is going be between 'gathbandhan'.

In an exclusive interview to ANI's editor, Smita Prakash PM Modi said he is a manifestation of public love and blessings.

When asked whether 2019 elections would be anybody vs Modi, he said, " It is going to be 'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan'. Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings."