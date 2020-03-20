Janta curfew will help break the chain of coronavirus transmission: Govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: The Janta curfew as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help break the chain of the coronavirus transmission, the government has said.

The day's cooperation by the entire country in observing janta curfew will help a great deal in breaking the transmission of the coronavirus and this would go a long way in fighting the problem, the government has also said.

On Thursday during his address to the nation, the PM said that every India should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential. Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.

Dutifully observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janta Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff.

Janta curfew in India on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm

Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so. Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners. Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies, the PM also said.