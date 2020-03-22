  • search
    22 Mar, 2020         18:08:39 IST

    Janta curfew LIVE: Modi says thank you as India unites

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 22: India has gone indoors in the fight against coronavirus. The 14 hour self imposed curfew began at 7 am and will be in force until 9 pm today.

    Janta curfew LIVE: India unites to clap

    Streets across the nation wore a deserted look. Vehicular movement is almost nil as the Janta curfew as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi got underway.

    Rail, bus air services to remain suspended: Services that will be hit during Janta curfew

    Coronavirus: What is 'Janta Curfew' on March 22?

    Catch all the LIVE UPDATES on Janta Curfew here

    6:08 PM, 22 Mar
    Districts under lockdown
    6:06 PM, 22 Mar
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clapping
    6:00 PM, 22 Mar
    Thank you citizens says Modi as India unites in clapping.
    5:49 PM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Marathahalli, Bengaluru
    5:48 PM, 22 Mar
    People were see on their balconies clapping and banging utensils in support of the medical staff who are treating people for the dreaded COVID-19.
    5:47 PM, 22 Mar
    Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and his family clang utensils to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid
    5:44 PM, 22 Mar
    The common man, ministers and people from all walks of life stood united to come out and clap in support of those who are battling coronavirus.
    5:44 PM, 22 Mar
    Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy seen clapping hands
    5:38 PM, 22 Mar
    #IndiaSalutes!
    5:35 PM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Bengaluru's Indiranagar
    5:30 PM, 22 Mar
    Uttarakhand: People come out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services.
    5:30 PM, 22 Mar
    Delhi: People wave the tricolour outside Jama Masjid to express their gratitude to those providing essential services
    5:29 PM, 22 Mar
    People come out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid Coronavirus Pandemic, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
    5:28 PM, 22 Mar
    Defence Minister Rajnath participates in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services
    5:28 PM, 22 Mar
    BJP National President JP Nadda rings a bell at his residence to express gratitude to those providing essential service
    5:20 PM, 22 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clangs bell in Gorakhpur
    5:17 PM, 22 Mar
    People come out on their balconies to clap
    5:14 PM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Bengaluru
    5:08 PM, 22 Mar
    #IndiaSalutes! Dedicated to all the heroes who are there fighting and containing the pandemic for us. Here is the visual from BTM, Bengaluru
    4:59 PM, 22 Mar
    Indians celebrating the spirit
    4:51 PM, 22 Mar
    A street dog is seen at a deserted Howrah Station during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
    4:37 PM, 22 Mar
    The streets were eerily quiet, with the silence interrupted every few hours by 'azaan' or prayer call from mosques. Shops in busy marketplaces of Hazratganj, Aminabad, Gomtinagar, Aliganj and Kaiserbagh areas were shut, while police vehicles patrolled the streets. Cinema halls, multiplexes, cafes, restaurants and bars also remained closed.
    4:36 PM, 22 Mar
    The bustling cities of Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, wore a deserted look on Sunday as residents stayed indoors in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a nationwide 'Janata Curfew' to check the spiralling numbers of coronavirus cases.
    4:31 PM, 22 Mar
    Jharkhand Chief Secretary writes to Deputy Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the state asking them to ensure that the situation observed during Janata Curfew is observed after 9 PM too.
    4:11 PM, 22 Mar
    Do remember,
    4:01 PM, 22 Mar
    Streets in Puducherry wear deserted look as citizens observe Janata Curfew.
    3:57 PM, 22 Mar
    Workers of Pune Municipal Corporation sanitize public places and residential areas as the city observes Janata Curfew in wake of Coronavirus Pandemic.
    3:46 PM, 22 Mar
    Roads, railway stations, bus stands across Bihar wore a deserted look on Sunday with people voluntarily staying indoors in view of the 'janata curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
    3:35 PM, 22 Mar
    Several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shabana Azmi have appealed to the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative, calling it a measured way to protect citizens from the coronavirus pandemic.
    3:30 PM, 22 Mar
    Maharashtra extends Janta curfew till Monday morning. I would like to request everyone to continue Janata Curfew till tomorrow morning. Number of cases has increased considerably. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra. No flights outside of India will be allowed to land in Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM
    X