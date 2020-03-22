Janta Curfew LIVE: India to freeze today in fight against coronavirus

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: The whole nation is expected to come to a standstill today as a 14 hours long Janta curfew is scheduled to come into force from between 7 am to 9 pm today.

There would be no trains, buses or metros on Sunday, in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.

Rail, bus air services to remain suspended: Services that will be hit during Janta curfew

Coronavirus: What is 'Janta Curfew' on March 22?

Catch all the LIVE UPDATES on Janta Curfew here

Newest First Oldest First

Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew. No trains, buses or metros will be available on Sunday in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a special address to nation on coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, PM Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday. This will be a symbol of “self-control”, every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday. This will be a symbol of “self-control”, every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home. In a special address to nation on coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, PM Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing. No trains, buses or metros will be available on Sunday in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew. Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today.