    22 Mar, 2020         07:07:13 IST

    Janta curfew LIVE: Self imposed lockdown begins

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The whole nation is expected to come to a standstill today as a 14 hours long Janta curfew is scheduled to come into force from between 7 am to 9 pm today.

    Janta Curfew LIVE: India to freeze today in fight against coronavirus

    There would be no trains, buses or metros on Sunday, in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.

    Rail, bus air services to remain suspended: Services that will be hit during Janta curfew

    Coronavirus: What is 'Janta Curfew' on March 22?

    Catch all the LIVE UPDATES on Janta Curfew here

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:07 AM, 22 Mar
    Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against #COVID19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.
    7:01 AM, 22 Mar
    Janta curfew begins. The self imposed curfew will be in force until 9 pm today.
    7:01 AM, 22 Mar
    China has not reported any local coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day but the country is facing a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases from abroad, a health official said.
    7:00 AM, 22 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to migrants to stay put wherever they are and not undertake train and bus journeys to their home due to the fear of coronavirus.
    7:00 AM, 22 Mar
    The New Delhi AIIMS has decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients from March 23 as it redirects its resources to control the Covid-19 outbreak.
    7:00 AM, 22 Mar
    Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday said face masks, gloves, soaps and hand sanitisers, which have been declared essential commodities, can be sold at fair price shops across the national capital.
    7:00 AM, 22 Mar
    In a major decision aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday ordered to keep all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, shut till March 31, officials said.
    6:52 AM, 22 Mar
    The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed.
    6:48 AM, 22 Mar
    The Punjab government Saturday night ordered lockdown till March 25 in several districts including Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, officials said.
    6:47 AM, 22 Mar
    Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said.
    6:41 AM, 22 Mar
    As India would witness a lockdown down, the Centre has announced that there is no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus as yet.
    6:36 AM, 22 Mar
    The BMTC in Bengaluru would operate with limited capacity and based on demand.
    6:36 AM, 22 Mar
    Operations of Lucknow Metro will also remain suspended. All pubs malls, theatres, bars across the country will remain shut.
    6:36 AM, 22 Mar
    In Gujarat no government buses will ply on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, the bus and metro rail services will remain suspended. Private operators too have extended their support.
    6:34 AM, 22 Mar
    The Noida Metro Line Corporation will suspend Aqua Line services and the city bus service.
    6:34 AM, 22 Mar
    95,000 autos in Delhi have extended their support to the Janta curfew. 15 traders in the national capital would down shutters.
    6:33 AM, 22 Mar
    Ola and Uber have advised drivers to stay off the roads. However the app services will be functional in case of an emergency.
    6:15 AM, 22 Mar
    The Delhi Metro has announced closure of all its services on Sunday. There are however no plans as yet to shut down public bus services as yet.
    6:13 AM, 22 Mar
    “Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon,” Air Vistara spokesperson said.
    6:08 AM, 22 Mar
    Indigo has said that it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday.
    6:04 AM, 22 Mar
    GoAir has announced that it would suspend all flights on Sunday when the janta curfew will be in force.
    6:02 AM, 22 Mar
    The Indian Railways has cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.
    5:59 AM, 22 Mar
    Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.
    5:55 AM, 22 Mar
    No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew.”
    5:53 AM, 22 Mar
    While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.
    5:52 AM, 22 Mar
    The PM in his address asked the people to stay of the roads and public places during the janta curfew, which will be in place for 14 hours between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.
    5:52 AM, 22 Mar
    There would be no trains, buses or metros today.
    5:51 AM, 22 Mar
    The health ministry has designated helpline numbers -- +91-11-23978046 and Toll Free No: 1075 for reporting COVID-19 related cases.
    5:50 AM, 22 Mar
    Emergency services such as fire, ambulance and hospitals will operate. They will respond to calls for help.
    5:49 AM, 22 Mar
    The curfew is a voluntary one and is not being imposed by law.
