Janta curfew LIVE: Self imposed lockdown begins

New Delhi, Mar 22: The whole nation is expected to come to a standstill today as a 14 hours long Janta curfew is scheduled to come into force from between 7 am to 9 pm today.
There would be no trains, buses or metros on Sunday, in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.
Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against #COVID19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.
7:01 AM, 22 Mar
Janta curfew begins. The self imposed curfew will be in force until 9 pm today.
7:01 AM, 22 Mar
China has not reported any local coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day but the country is facing a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases from abroad, a health official said.
7:00 AM, 22 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to migrants to stay put wherever they are and not undertake train and bus journeys to their home due to the fear of coronavirus.
7:00 AM, 22 Mar
The New Delhi AIIMS has decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients from March 23 as it redirects its resources to control the Covid-19 outbreak.
7:00 AM, 22 Mar
Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday said face masks, gloves, soaps and hand sanitisers, which have been declared essential commodities, can be sold at fair price shops across the national capital.
7:00 AM, 22 Mar
In a major decision aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday ordered to keep all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, shut till March 31, officials said.
6:52 AM, 22 Mar
The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed.
6:48 AM, 22 Mar
The Punjab government Saturday night ordered lockdown till March 25 in several districts including Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, officials said.
6:47 AM, 22 Mar
Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said.
6:41 AM, 22 Mar
As India would witness a lockdown down, the Centre has announced that there is no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus as yet.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
The BMTC in Bengaluru would operate with limited capacity and based on demand.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
Operations of Lucknow Metro will also remain suspended. All pubs malls, theatres, bars across the country will remain shut.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
In Gujarat no government buses will ply on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, the bus and metro rail services will remain suspended. Private operators too have extended their support.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
The Noida Metro Line Corporation will suspend Aqua Line services and the city bus service.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
95,000 autos in Delhi have extended their support to the Janta curfew. 15 traders in the national capital would down shutters.
6:33 AM, 22 Mar
Ola and Uber have advised drivers to stay off the roads. However the app services will be functional in case of an emergency.
6:15 AM, 22 Mar
The Delhi Metro has announced closure of all its services on Sunday. There are however no plans as yet to shut down public bus services as yet.
6:13 AM, 22 Mar
“Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon,” Air Vistara spokesperson said.
6:08 AM, 22 Mar
Indigo has said that it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday.
6:04 AM, 22 Mar
GoAir has announced that it would suspend all flights on Sunday when the janta curfew will be in force.
6:02 AM, 22 Mar
The Indian Railways has cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.
5:59 AM, 22 Mar
Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.
5:55 AM, 22 Mar
No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew.”
5:53 AM, 22 Mar
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
5:51 AM, 22 Mar
5:50 AM, 22 Mar
5:49 AM, 22 Mar
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday. This will be a symbol of “self-control”, every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
In a special address to nation on coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, PM Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
5:30 AM, 22 Mar
5:33 AM, 22 Mar
Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
5:49 AM, 22 Mar
5:50 AM, 22 Mar
5:51 AM, 22 Mar
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
5:53 AM, 22 Mar
5:55 AM, 22 Mar
5:59 AM, 22 Mar
6:02 AM, 22 Mar
6:04 AM, 22 Mar
6:08 AM, 22 Mar
6:13 AM, 22 Mar
6:15 AM, 22 Mar
6:33 AM, 22 Mar
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
6:41 AM, 22 Mar
6:47 AM, 22 Mar
6:48 AM, 22 Mar
6:52 AM, 22 Mar
