  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE
    22 Mar, 2020         08:31:36 IST

    Janta curfew LIVE: Let us be part of this says Modi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: India has gone indoors in the fight against coronavirus. The 14 hour self imposed curfew began at 7 am and will be in force until 9 pm today.

    Janta curfew LIVE: Let us be part of this says Modi

    Streets across the nation wore a deserted look. Vehicular movement is almost nil as the Janta curfew as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi got underway.

    Rail, bus air services to remain suspended: Services that will be hit during Janta curfew

    Coronavirus: What is 'Janta Curfew' on March 22?

    Catch all the LIVE UPDATES on Janta Curfew here

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:31 AM, 22 Mar
    Meerut: The self-imposed Janta Curfew to be observed till 9 pm today, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country
    8:22 AM, 22 Mar
    BJP President JP Nadda: Today we need to unite & fight a big battle against COVID19 infection. 'Janata Curfew' is an important step by the people for the health of the people. I request all of you to follow the guidelines given by PM Narendra Modi, regarding #JanataCurfew.
    8:14 AM, 22 Mar
    No passengers at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru
    8:13 AM, 22 Mar
    The curfew today is a precautionary measure meant to lessen the chances of the disease from spreading to more people. It also to ensure that India does not slip into stage-3-that of community transmission.
    8:10 AM, 22 Mar
    Streets near Trivandrum Central
    8:08 AM, 22 Mar
    The Southern Railways has cancelled trains from the five divisions of Trivandrum, Salem, Madurai, Trichy and Palakkad from 7 am to 9 pm.
    8:07 AM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Varanasi.
    8:05 AM, 22 Mar
    Southern Railways will be operating passenger trains every one hour from 6 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 10 pm between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam and Moore Market Complex and Gummidipoondi stations today.
    8:04 AM, 22 Mar
    These ‘soldiers of the nation’ deserve our salutations and appreciation for their services. Therefore we should clap or ring a bell at 5:00 pm today to express our gratitude. This gesture of ours will add strength to their fight against COVID-19. Rajnath Singh said.
    8:04 AM, 22 Mar
    The Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, police, doctors, paramedics and other essential services are working round the clock to fight against the menace of Corona Virus. We must express our gratitude to those serving the nation in these difficult times, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
    8:04 AM, 22 Mar
    I am working from home today. I appeal to everyone that except those working in emergencies and critical areas to stay home or work from home and support the Prime Minister’s call for Janta Curfew says Rajnath Singh.
    8:04 AM, 22 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a commendable job in bringing the entire nation together at this critical juncture. He has given the people of India a sense of urgency and a great amount of hope in combating this global pandemic says Rajnath Singh.
    8:04 AM, 22 Mar
    Time to support india against #Covid19India.
    8:02 AM, 22 Mar
    We are looking for unity in isolation, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal told reporters.
    8:01 AM, 22 Mar
    Jail inmates have been prevented from meeting their families today.
    7:49 AM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Hyderabad's Himayatnagar
    7:49 AM, 22 Mar
    There is a restriction on a large gathering of people. So, we are organizing the praying session via YouTube so they don't need to come to the church for the holy mass says Archbishop of Madra-Mylapore, George Anthony Swamy.
    7:47 AM, 22 Mar
    The Delhi metro services are closed today in view of the Janta curfew.
    7:47 AM, 22 Mar
    The Janta curfew is aimed at creating an awareness about social distancing.
    7:46 AM, 22 Mar
    The Confederation of All India Traders has said that they will keep their establishments shut across the country for the Janta curfew.
    7:33 AM, 22 Mar
    Maharashtra: Deserted roads in Nagpur following commencement of #JantaCurfew from 7 am today.
    7:31 AM, 22 Mar
    Tamil Nadu: Janta Curfew underway in Chennai as Coronavirus cases in the country stands at 35.
    7:30 AM, 22 Mar
    Streets across the country wear a deserted look as India goes indoors.
    7:18 AM, 22 Mar
    Janta Curfew commences amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country. According to ICMR, positive cases of Coronavirus in India stand at 315; Visuals from Assam's Guwahati
    7:07 AM, 22 Mar
    Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against #COVID19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.
    7:01 AM, 22 Mar
    Janta curfew begins. The self imposed curfew will be in force until 9 pm today.
    7:01 AM, 22 Mar
    China has not reported any local coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day but the country is facing a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases from abroad, a health official said.
    7:00 AM, 22 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to migrants to stay put wherever they are and not undertake train and bus journeys to their home due to the fear of coronavirus.
    7:00 AM, 22 Mar
    The New Delhi AIIMS has decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients from March 23 as it redirects its resources to control the Covid-19 outbreak.
    7:00 AM, 22 Mar
    Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday said face masks, gloves, soaps and hand sanitisers, which have been declared essential commodities, can be sold at fair price shops across the national capital.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus curfew narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X