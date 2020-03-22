Janta curfew LIVE: Let us be part of this says Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: India has gone indoors in the fight against coronavirus. The 14 hour self imposed curfew began at 7 am and will be in force until 9 pm today.

Streets across the nation wore a deserted look. Vehicular movement is almost nil as the Janta curfew as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi got underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday. This will be a symbol of “self-control”, every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home. In a special address to nation on coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, PM Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing. No trains, buses or metros will be available on Sunday in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew. Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today. The self imposed curfew will begin at 7 am and end at 9 pm today. Residents are advised not to step out of their homes today. This is to ensure that one does not come in contact with any person outside one’s immediate family members. The curfew is a voluntary one and is not being imposed by law. Emergency services such as fire, ambulance and hospitals will operate. They will respond to calls for help. The health ministry has designated helpline numbers -- +91-11-23978046 and Toll Free No: 1075 for reporting COVID-19 related cases. There would be no trains, buses or metros today. The PM in his address asked the people to stay of the roads and public places during the janta curfew, which will be in place for 14 hours between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew. No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew.” Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well. The Indian Railways has cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. GoAir has announced that it would suspend all flights on Sunday when the janta curfew will be in force. Indigo has said that it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday. “Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon,” Air Vistara spokesperson said. The Delhi Metro has announced closure of all its services on Sunday. There are however no plans as yet to shut down public bus services as yet. Ola and Uber have advised drivers to stay off the roads. However the app services will be functional in case of an emergency. 95,000 autos in Delhi have extended their support to the Janta curfew. 15 traders in the national capital would down shutters. The Noida Metro Line Corporation will suspend Aqua Line services and the city bus service. In Gujarat no government buses will ply on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, the bus and metro rail services will remain suspended. Private operators too have extended their support. Operations of Lucknow Metro will also remain suspended. All pubs malls, theatres, bars across the country will remain shut. The BMTC in Bengaluru would operate with limited capacity and based on demand. As India would witness a lockdown down, the Centre has announced that there is no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus as yet. Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said. The Punjab government Saturday night ordered lockdown till March 25 in several districts including Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, officials said. The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed.