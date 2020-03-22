Janta curfew LIVE: Let us be part of this says Modi

Meerut: The self-imposed Janta Curfew to be observed till 9 pm today, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country
8:22 AM, 22 Mar
BJP President JP Nadda: Today we need to unite & fight a big battle against COVID19 infection. 'Janata Curfew' is an important step by the people for the health of the people. I request all of you to follow the guidelines given by PM Narendra Modi, regarding #JanataCurfew.
No passengers at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru
8:13 AM, 22 Mar
The curfew today is a precautionary measure meant to lessen the chances of the disease from spreading to more people. It also to ensure that India does not slip into stage-3-that of community transmission.
The Southern Railways has cancelled trains from the five divisions of Trivandrum, Salem, Madurai, Trichy and Palakkad from 7 am to 9 pm.
8:07 AM, 22 Mar
Countrywide #JantaCurfew underway amid rising Coronavirus cases; visuals from Varanasi. As per ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), 315 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in India. pic.twitter.com/SwG9OYIyFn
Southern Railways will be operating passenger trains every one hour from 6 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 10 pm between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam and Moore Market Complex and Gummidipoondi stations today.
8:04 AM, 22 Mar
These ‘soldiers of the nation’ deserve our salutations and appreciation for their services. Therefore we should clap or ring a bell at 5:00 pm today to express our gratitude. This gesture of ours will add strength to their fight against COVID-19. Rajnath Singh said.
8:04 AM, 22 Mar
The Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, police, doctors, paramedics and other essential services are working round the clock to fight against the menace of Corona Virus. We must express our gratitude to those serving the nation in these difficult times, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
8:04 AM, 22 Mar
I am working from home today. I appeal to everyone that except those working in emergencies and critical areas to stay home or work from home and support the Prime Minister’s call for Janta Curfew says Rajnath Singh.
8:04 AM, 22 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a commendable job in bringing the entire nation together at this critical juncture. He has given the people of India a sense of urgency and a great amount of hope in combating this global pandemic says Rajnath Singh.
There is a restriction on a large gathering of people. So, we are organizing the praying session via YouTube so they don't need to come to the church for the holy mass says Archbishop of Madra-Mylapore, George Anthony Swamy.
7:47 AM, 22 Mar
The Delhi metro services are closed today in view of the Janta curfew.
7:47 AM, 22 Mar
The Janta curfew is aimed at creating an awareness about social distancing.
7:46 AM, 22 Mar
The Confederation of All India Traders has said that they will keep their establishments shut across the country for the Janta curfew.
7:33 AM, 22 Mar
Maharashtra: Deserted roads in Nagpur following commencement of #JantaCurfew from 7 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for the self-imposed curfew in his address to the nation on 19th March. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/0gDMsyAXar
Janta Curfew commences amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country. According to ICMR, positive cases of Coronavirus in India stand at 315; Visuals from Assam's Guwahati
7:07 AM, 22 Mar
Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against #COVID19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.
7:01 AM, 22 Mar
Janta curfew begins. The self imposed curfew will be in force until 9 pm today.
7:01 AM, 22 Mar
China has not reported any local coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day but the country is facing a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases from abroad, a health official said.
7:00 AM, 22 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to migrants to stay put wherever they are and not undertake train and bus journeys to their home due to the fear of coronavirus.
7:00 AM, 22 Mar
The New Delhi AIIMS has decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients from March 23 as it redirects its resources to control the Covid-19 outbreak.
7:00 AM, 22 Mar
Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday said face masks, gloves, soaps and hand sanitisers, which have been declared essential commodities, can be sold at fair price shops across the national capital.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday. This will be a symbol of “self-control”, every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
In a special address to nation on coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, PM Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
No trains, buses or metros will be available on Sunday in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
5:30 AM, 22 Mar
While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.
5:33 AM, 22 Mar
Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
The self imposed curfew will begin at 7 am and end at 9 pm today.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
Residents are advised not to step out of their homes today. This is to ensure that one does not come in contact with any person outside one’s immediate family members.
5:49 AM, 22 Mar
The curfew is a voluntary one and is not being imposed by law.
5:50 AM, 22 Mar
Emergency services such as fire, ambulance and hospitals will operate. They will respond to calls for help.
5:51 AM, 22 Mar
The health ministry has designated helpline numbers -- +91-11-23978046 and Toll Free No: 1075 for reporting COVID-19 related cases.
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
There would be no trains, buses or metros today.
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
The PM in his address asked the people to stay of the roads and public places during the janta curfew, which will be in place for 14 hours between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.
5:53 AM, 22 Mar
5:55 AM, 22 Mar
No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew.”
5:59 AM, 22 Mar
Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.
6:02 AM, 22 Mar
The Indian Railways has cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.
6:04 AM, 22 Mar
GoAir has announced that it would suspend all flights on Sunday when the janta curfew will be in force.
6:08 AM, 22 Mar
Indigo has said that it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday.
6:13 AM, 22 Mar
“Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon,” Air Vistara spokesperson said.
6:15 AM, 22 Mar
The Delhi Metro has announced closure of all its services on Sunday. There are however no plans as yet to shut down public bus services as yet.
6:33 AM, 22 Mar
Ola and Uber have advised drivers to stay off the roads. However the app services will be functional in case of an emergency.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
95,000 autos in Delhi have extended their support to the Janta curfew. 15 traders in the national capital would down shutters.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
The Noida Metro Line Corporation will suspend Aqua Line services and the city bus service.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
In Gujarat no government buses will ply on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, the bus and metro rail services will remain suspended. Private operators too have extended their support.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
Operations of Lucknow Metro will also remain suspended. All pubs malls, theatres, bars across the country will remain shut.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
The BMTC in Bengaluru would operate with limited capacity and based on demand.
6:41 AM, 22 Mar
As India would witness a lockdown down, the Centre has announced that there is no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus as yet.
6:47 AM, 22 Mar
Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said.
6:48 AM, 22 Mar
The Punjab government Saturday night ordered lockdown till March 25 in several districts including Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, officials said.
6:52 AM, 22 Mar
The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed.
