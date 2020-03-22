Janta curfew LIVE: Trains off tracks till Mar 31

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announces, "Borders have been sealed, no one can enter into the state without proper screening and permission. We are committed to help you in each possible way."
2:39 PM, 22 Mar
Janta Curfew is a unique way and a great initiative by Prime Minister to deal with CoronavirusPandemic. He has given a responsibility to each&every citizen of the country towards their health&society. People have supported it wholeheartedly, says Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh
Lucknow residents stay off the roads as they observe Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2:32 PM, 22 Mar
Visuals from Bengalru's Jayamahal Road
2:28 PM, 22 Mar
All metro rail services suspended till 31st March 2020. Check out latest guidelines issued:
2:06 PM, 22 Mar
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday called for a 24-hour voluntary curfew from 6 am on March 22 to combat the spread of the virus. Rao, who supported the Prime Minister's call to observe 'Janata curfew' today from 7 am to 9 pm, urged the people of Telangana to stay at home from 6 am Sunday to 6 am on Monday.
2:05 PM, 22 Mar
Roads in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana wore a deserted look on Sunday as people participated volunatarily in the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus.
2:00 PM, 22 Mar
Streets of Aizawl wear a deserted look during Janta Curfew today. (Pic credit: PIB)
1:58 PM, 22 Mar
While most people are strictly following Janta Curfew, even a few people moving threaten to risk its success: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
1:57 PM, 22 Mar
Mumbai local trains to be shut by Railways from tonight till march end
1:52 PM, 22 Mar
Kerala is under a complete lock-down and roads in the state capital and other parts wore a deserted look as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of coronavirus, was observed by the people.
1:51 PM, 22 Mar
Residents of Pink City Jaipur give immense support to PM’s call of Janta Curfew. (Pic credits: PIB)
1:49 PM, 22 Mar
Tamil Nadu extends Janta curfew till 5 am tomorrow.
1:48 PM, 22 Mar
Visuals from Bihar. (Pic credit: PIB)
1:41 PM, 22 Mar
The vegetable wholesale market in Chandigarh closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for self-imposed curfew.
1:40 PM, 22 Mar
Number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh goes down significantly as the national capital observes Janta Curfew
1:33 PM, 22 Mar
On the appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 'Janata curfew', people across Jammu region on Sunday stayed back at their homes to check the spread of coronavirus that has so far infected four persons in the Union territory. In a related development, a Jammu-based English daily announced its decision to close its offices for the day in response to the Prime Minister's call.
1:19 PM, 22 Mar
The Janta curfew which is being observed today has been highly successful in the Uttar Pradesh as people remained indoors and the streets bore a deserted look to put brakes on COVID-19 transmission.
1:11 PM, 22 Mar
Uttarakhand woke up to an unusually quiet Sunday morning with the normal sights and sounds of daybreak missing as people chose to stay at home in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a Janata Curfew to check the spread of the coronavirus. Roads and parks were devoid of joggers and morning walkers and shutters were down at marketplaces across the state.
1:07 PM, 22 Mar
All passenger trains cancelled till Mar 31.
1:04 PM, 22 Mar
The West Bengal government, on Saturday, ordered shutting down of all restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs, nightclubs, hookah bars, massage parlours, amusement parks, museums and zoos with effect from 0600 hours, March 22, 2020. The order will remain in force till March 31, 2020.
1:00 PM, 22 Mar
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has announced lockdown till 9pm on March 29 in districts of Khurdha, Cuttak, Ganjam, Kendrapada, Angul, the towns of Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur town and Bhadrak.
Karnataka is under a partial lock-down and roads in the state capital and other parts wore a deserted look as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of coronavirus, was observed by the people
12:28 PM, 22 Mar
As the country observed the 'Janata curfew' on Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said such a lockdown should have been imposed a week ago as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Speaking to a regional news channel, Raut said the coronavirus outbreak would also have a "deep impact" on the country's economy.
12:00 PM, 22 Mar
The Punjab government on Sunday decided to enforce lockdown in the entire state till March 31 in the wake of the threat of coronavirus. Punjab has so far reported 14 cases of coronavirus.
12:00 PM, 22 Mar
All passenger trains will stop plying till March 25, the Railways Ministry says.
11:59 AM, 22 Mar
Eminent personalities are encouraging a Stay At Home Sunday to fight Coronavirus says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
READ MORE
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday. This will be a symbol of “self-control”, every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
In a special address to nation on coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, PM Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
No trains, buses or metros will be available on Sunday in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
5:30 AM, 22 Mar
While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.
5:33 AM, 22 Mar
Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
The self imposed curfew will begin at 7 am and end at 9 pm today.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
Residents are advised not to step out of their homes today. This is to ensure that one does not come in contact with any person outside one’s immediate family members.
5:49 AM, 22 Mar
The curfew is a voluntary one and is not being imposed by law.
5:50 AM, 22 Mar
Emergency services such as fire, ambulance and hospitals will operate. They will respond to calls for help.
5:51 AM, 22 Mar
The health ministry has designated helpline numbers -- +91-11-23978046 and Toll Free No: 1075 for reporting COVID-19 related cases.
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
There would be no trains, buses or metros today.
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
The PM in his address asked the people to stay of the roads and public places during the janta curfew, which will be in place for 14 hours between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.
5:53 AM, 22 Mar
While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.
5:55 AM, 22 Mar
No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew.”
5:59 AM, 22 Mar
Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.
6:02 AM, 22 Mar
The Indian Railways has cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.
6:04 AM, 22 Mar
GoAir has announced that it would suspend all flights on Sunday when the janta curfew will be in force.
6:08 AM, 22 Mar
Indigo has said that it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday.
6:13 AM, 22 Mar
“Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon,” Air Vistara spokesperson said.
6:15 AM, 22 Mar
The Delhi Metro has announced closure of all its services on Sunday. There are however no plans as yet to shut down public bus services as yet.
6:33 AM, 22 Mar
Ola and Uber have advised drivers to stay off the roads. However the app services will be functional in case of an emergency.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
95,000 autos in Delhi have extended their support to the Janta curfew. 15 traders in the national capital would down shutters.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
The Noida Metro Line Corporation will suspend Aqua Line services and the city bus service.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
In Gujarat no government buses will ply on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, the bus and metro rail services will remain suspended. Private operators too have extended their support.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
Operations of Lucknow Metro will also remain suspended. All pubs malls, theatres, bars across the country will remain shut.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
The BMTC in Bengaluru would operate with limited capacity and based on demand.
6:41 AM, 22 Mar
As India would witness a lockdown down, the Centre has announced that there is no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus as yet.
6:47 AM, 22 Mar
Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said.
6:48 AM, 22 Mar
The Punjab government Saturday night ordered lockdown till March 25 in several districts including Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, officials said.
6:52 AM, 22 Mar
The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more