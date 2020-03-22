  • search
    22 Mar, 2020         14:45:24 IST

    Janta curfew LIVE: Trains off tracks till Mar 31

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 22: India has gone indoors in the fight against coronavirus. The 14 hour self imposed curfew began at 7 am and will be in force until 9 pm today.

    Janta Curfew LIVE: India to freeze today in fight against coronavirus

    Streets across the nation wore a deserted look. Vehicular movement is almost nil as the Janta curfew as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi got underway.

    Rail, bus air services to remain suspended: Services that will be hit during Janta curfew

    Coronavirus: What is 'Janta Curfew' on March 22?

    Catch all the LIVE UPDATES on Janta Curfew here

    2:45 PM, 22 Mar
    Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announces, "Borders have been sealed, no one can enter into the state without proper screening and permission. We are committed to help you in each possible way."
    2:39 PM, 22 Mar
    Janta Curfew is a unique way and a great initiative by Prime Minister to deal with CoronavirusPandemic. He has given a responsibility to each&every citizen of the country towards their health&society. People have supported it wholeheartedly, says Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh
    2:35 PM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Marina Beach in Chennai.
    2:35 PM, 22 Mar
    Lucknow residents stay off the roads as they observe Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    2:32 PM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Bengalru's Jayamahal Road
    2:28 PM, 22 Mar
    All metro rail services suspended till 31st March 2020. Check out latest guidelines issued:
    2:06 PM, 22 Mar
    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday called for a 24-hour voluntary curfew from 6 am on March 22 to combat the spread of the virus. Rao, who supported the Prime Minister's call to observe 'Janata curfew' today from 7 am to 9 pm, urged the people of Telangana to stay at home from 6 am Sunday to 6 am on Monday.
    2:05 PM, 22 Mar
    Roads in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana wore a deserted look on Sunday as people participated volunatarily in the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus.
    2:00 PM, 22 Mar
    Streets of Aizawl wear a deserted look during Janta Curfew today. (Pic credit: PIB)
    1:58 PM, 22 Mar
    While most people are strictly following Janta Curfew, even a few people moving threaten to risk its success: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
    1:57 PM, 22 Mar
    Mumbai local trains to be shut by Railways from tonight till march end
    1:52 PM, 22 Mar
    Kerala is under a complete lock-down and roads in the state capital and other parts wore a deserted look as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of coronavirus, was observed by the people.
    1:51 PM, 22 Mar
    Residents of Pink City Jaipur give immense support to PM’s call of Janta Curfew. (Pic credits: PIB)
    1:49 PM, 22 Mar
    Tamil Nadu extends Janta curfew till 5 am tomorrow.
    1:48 PM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Bihar. (Pic credit: PIB)
    1:41 PM, 22 Mar
    The vegetable wholesale market in Chandigarh closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for self-imposed curfew.
    1:40 PM, 22 Mar
    Number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh goes down significantly as the national capital observes Janta Curfew
    1:33 PM, 22 Mar
    On the appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 'Janata curfew', people across Jammu region on Sunday stayed back at their homes to check the spread of coronavirus that has so far infected four persons in the Union territory. In a related development, a Jammu-based English daily announced its decision to close its offices for the day in response to the Prime Minister's call.
    1:19 PM, 22 Mar
    The Janta curfew which is being observed today has been highly successful in the Uttar Pradesh as people remained indoors and the streets bore a deserted look to put brakes on COVID-19 transmission.
    1:11 PM, 22 Mar
    Uttarakhand woke up to an unusually quiet Sunday morning with the normal sights and sounds of daybreak missing as people chose to stay at home in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a Janata Curfew to check the spread of the coronavirus. Roads and parks were devoid of joggers and morning walkers and shutters were down at marketplaces across the state.
    1:07 PM, 22 Mar
    All passenger trains cancelled till Mar 31.
    1:04 PM, 22 Mar
    The West Bengal government, on Saturday, ordered shutting down of all restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs, nightclubs, hookah bars, massage parlours, amusement parks, museums and zoos with effect from 0600 hours, March 22, 2020. The order will remain in force till March 31, 2020.
    1:00 PM, 22 Mar
    Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has announced lockdown till 9pm on March 29 in districts of Khurdha, Cuttak, Ganjam, Kendrapada, Angul, the towns of Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur town and Bhadrak.
    12:56 PM, 22 Mar
    Bangalore City Police Women patrolling today
    12:52 PM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Karnataka
    12:51 PM, 22 Mar
    Karnataka is under a partial lock-down and roads in the state capital and other parts wore a deserted look as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of coronavirus, was observed by the people
    12:28 PM, 22 Mar
    As the country observed the 'Janata curfew' on Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said such a lockdown should have been imposed a week ago as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Speaking to a regional news channel, Raut said the coronavirus outbreak would also have a "deep impact" on the country's economy.
    12:00 PM, 22 Mar
    The Punjab government on Sunday decided to enforce lockdown in the entire state till March 31 in the wake of the threat of coronavirus. Punjab has so far reported 14 cases of coronavirus.
    12:00 PM, 22 Mar
    All passenger trains will stop plying till March 25, the Railways Ministry says.
    11:59 AM, 22 Mar
    Eminent personalities are encouraging a Stay At Home Sunday to fight Coronavirus says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
