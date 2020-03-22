  • search
    22 Mar, 2020         11:38:51 IST

    Janta curfew: Will the self-isolation help fight the virus

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: India has gone indoors in the fight against coronavirus. The 14 hour self imposed curfew began at 7 am and will be in force until 9 pm today.

    Janta Curfew LIVE: India to freeze today in fight against coronavirus

    Streets across the nation wore a deserted look. Vehicular movement is almost nil as the Janta curfew as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi got underway.

    Rail, bus air services to remain suspended: Services that will be hit during Janta curfew

    Coronavirus: What is 'Janta Curfew' on March 22?

    Catch all the LIVE UPDATES on Janta Curfew here

    11:38 AM, 22 Mar
    Delhi: Empty streets and closed shops in Connaught Place area, as self-imposed Janata Curfew is being observed in the country to fight Coronavirus
    11:25 AM, 22 Mar
    Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered complete lockdown in the state, in wake of Coronavirus: Public Relations (PR) Senior Official, Punjab Government
    11:24 AM, 22 Mar
    Maharashtra: Juhu Beach in Mumbai wears a deserted look as people observe self-imposed Janta Curfew, amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country.
    10:23 AM, 22 Mar
    Ride hailing companies Ola and Uber will operate limited cabs during the 'Janata' curfew hours on Sunday for essential travels. "As per the Hon'ble Prime Minister's appeal to the nation to take part in the Janata curfew, we encourage all our users across India to avoid all non-essential travel from 7 am to 9 pm tomorrow. We will have limited availability of vehicles to support essential and emergency travel during this period," Ola spokesperson said in a statement.
    10:19 AM, 22 Mar
    Walmart India closed all its stores and fulfilment centres on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to comply with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the nation to observe a 'Janta Curfew' by staying indoors during this time period.
    10:15 AM, 22 Mar
    Goa: Streets and beaches remained empty in Goa on Sunday morning in view of the 14-hour 'Janata curfew' initiated to check the spread of coronavirus. Except for the essential services, everything else including bus services, commercial establishments, restaurants, markets and places of worship were shut and people remained inside their homes.
    10:14 AM, 22 Mar
    Gujarat: The 'Janata curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a good response in Gujarat as the entire state was in a self-imposed lockdown to fight the coronavirus. Streets were empty and shops and business establishments remained shut in the state. Roads, railway stations and airports in the state's four major cities - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot - wore a deserted look in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
    10:00 AM, 22 Mar
    Manipur: Empty streets in Imphal as people observe
    9:59 AM, 22 Mar
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath:Janta Curfew is being observed across the country today. It is a battle against Coronavirus. Social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. State govt has taken all essential measures to fight COVID-19.
    9:59 AM, 22 Mar
    Delhi: Maharana Pratap inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate wears a deserted look
    9:59 AM, 22 Mar
    Meghalaya's Shillong observes Janta Curfew in order to control the spread of COVID19.
    9:20 AM, 22 Mar
    Jharkhand: Deserted Ranchi Railway Station, as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm today, in view of #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    9:20 AM, 22 Mar
    Delhi: Policemen offer flowers to the locals out on roads, requesting them to stay at home and observe the countrywide Janata Curfew today
    9:19 AM, 22 Mar
    Bihar: Rakesh Chaudhary,a local in Patna, observes Janta Curfew by distributing hand sanitiser to police& traffic police personnel in Patna, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. He says, \"The entire country is fighting against Coronavirus. This is my way to fight it\".
    9:12 AM, 22 Mar
    Watch: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Doda appeals to the public not to step outside their homes during Janta Curfew.
    9:08 AM, 22 Mar
    I cannot observe #JantaCurfew as I have to look after my patients.
    9:07 AM, 22 Mar
    People in Madhya Pradesh remained indoors and streets wore a deserted look in view of the 'Janta Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the fight against coronavirus a success. Roadside shops and eateries also remained closed in the state. Four districts - Jabalpur, Rewa, Seoni and Narsinghpur - have already been placed under lockdown since Saturday.
    9:04 AM, 22 Mar
    So far so good: The lock down across the nation has been successful so far
    9:03 AM, 22 Mar
    Mumbai: The city that never sleeps on Sunday woke up to empty roads and deserted public places as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the coronavirus spread began.
    8:53 AM, 22 Mar
    Bengaluru: Railway services have been suspended due to #JanataCurfew appeal by PM Modi from 7am till 9pm. The railways coming from different cities are stopped at Yeshwanthpur and Cantonment railway station.
    8:31 AM, 22 Mar
    Meerut: The self-imposed Janta Curfew to be observed till 9 pm today, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country
    8:22 AM, 22 Mar
    BJP President JP Nadda: Today we need to unite & fight a big battle against COVID19 infection. 'Janata Curfew' is an important step by the people for the health of the people. I request all of you to follow the guidelines given by PM Narendra Modi, regarding #JanataCurfew.
    8:14 AM, 22 Mar
    No passengers at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru
    8:13 AM, 22 Mar
    The curfew today is a precautionary measure meant to lessen the chances of the disease from spreading to more people. It also to ensure that India does not slip into stage-3-that of community transmission.
    8:10 AM, 22 Mar
    Streets near Trivandrum Central
    8:08 AM, 22 Mar
    The Southern Railways has cancelled trains from the five divisions of Trivandrum, Salem, Madurai, Trichy and Palakkad from 7 am to 9 pm.
    8:07 AM, 22 Mar
    Visuals from Varanasi.
    8:05 AM, 22 Mar
    Southern Railways will be operating passenger trains every one hour from 6 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 10 pm between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam and Moore Market Complex and Gummidipoondi stations today.
    8:04 AM, 22 Mar
    These ‘soldiers of the nation’ deserve our salutations and appreciation for their services. Therefore we should clap or ring a bell at 5:00 pm today to express our gratitude. This gesture of ours will add strength to their fight against COVID-19. Rajnath Singh said.
    8:04 AM, 22 Mar
    The Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, police, doctors, paramedics and other essential services are working round the clock to fight against the menace of Corona Virus. We must express our gratitude to those serving the nation in these difficult times, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
    coronavirus curfew narendra modi

