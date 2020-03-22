Janta curfew: Will the self-isolation help fight the virus

Delhi: Empty streets and closed shops in Connaught Place area, as self-imposed Janata Curfew is being observed in the country to fight Coronavirus
11:25 AM, 22 Mar
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered complete lockdown in the state, in wake of Coronavirus: Public Relations (PR) Senior Official, Punjab Government
11:24 AM, 22 Mar
Maharashtra: Juhu Beach in Mumbai wears a deserted look as people observe self-imposed Janta Curfew, amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country.
10:23 AM, 22 Mar
Ride hailing companies Ola and Uber will operate limited cabs during the 'Janata' curfew hours on Sunday for essential travels. "As per the Hon'ble Prime Minister's appeal to the nation to take part in the Janata curfew, we encourage all our users across India to avoid all non-essential travel from 7 am to 9 pm tomorrow. We will have limited availability of vehicles to support essential and emergency travel during this period," Ola spokesperson said in a statement.
10:19 AM, 22 Mar
Walmart India closed all its stores and fulfilment centres on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to comply with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the nation to observe a 'Janta Curfew' by staying indoors during this time period.
10:15 AM, 22 Mar
Goa: Streets and beaches remained empty in Goa on Sunday morning in view of the 14-hour 'Janata curfew' initiated to check the spread of coronavirus. Except for the essential services, everything else including bus services, commercial establishments, restaurants, markets and places of worship were shut and people remained inside their homes.
10:14 AM, 22 Mar
Gujarat: The 'Janata curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a good response in Gujarat as the entire state was in a self-imposed lockdown to fight the coronavirus. Streets were empty and shops and business establishments remained shut in the state. Roads, railway stations and airports in the state's four major cities - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot - wore a deserted look in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Manipur: Empty streets in Imphal as people observe
9:59 AM, 22 Mar
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath:Janta Curfew is being observed across the country today. It is a battle against Coronavirus. Social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. State govt has taken all essential measures to fight COVID-19.
9:59 AM, 22 Mar
Delhi: Maharana Pratap inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate wears a deserted look
Meghalaya's Shillong observes Janta Curfew in order to control the spread of COVID19.
9:20 AM, 22 Mar
Jharkhand: Deserted Ranchi Railway Station, as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm today, in view of #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
9:20 AM, 22 Mar
Delhi: Policemen offer flowers to the locals out on roads, requesting them to stay at home and observe the countrywide Janata Curfew today
9:19 AM, 22 Mar
Bihar: Rakesh Chaudhary,a local in Patna, observes #JantaCurfew by distributing hand sanitiser to police& traffic police personnel in Patna, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. He says, "The entire country is fighting against Coronavirus. This is my way to fight it". pic.twitter.com/Xphyh0Wj7S
I cannot observe #JantaCurfew as I have to look after my patients.
9:07 AM, 22 Mar
People in Madhya Pradesh remained indoors and streets wore a deserted look in view of the 'Janta Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the fight against coronavirus a success. Roadside shops and eateries also remained closed in the state. Four districts - Jabalpur, Rewa, Seoni and Narsinghpur - have already been placed under lockdown since Saturday.
9:04 AM, 22 Mar
So far so good: The lock down across the nation has been successful so far
9:03 AM, 22 Mar
Mumbai: The city that never sleeps on Sunday woke up to empty roads and deserted public places as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the coronavirus spread began.
8:53 AM, 22 Mar
Bengaluru: Railway services have been suspended due to #JanataCurfew appeal by PM Modi from 7am till 9pm. The railways coming from different cities are stopped at Yeshwanthpur and Cantonment railway station.
8:31 AM, 22 Mar
Meerut: The self-imposed Janta Curfew to be observed till 9 pm today, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country
8:22 AM, 22 Mar
BJP President JP Nadda: Today we need to unite & fight a big battle against COVID19 infection. 'Janata Curfew' is an important step by the people for the health of the people. I request all of you to follow the guidelines given by PM Narendra Modi, regarding #JanataCurfew.
No passengers at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru
8:13 AM, 22 Mar
The curfew today is a precautionary measure meant to lessen the chances of the disease from spreading to more people. It also to ensure that India does not slip into stage-3-that of community transmission.
The Southern Railways has cancelled trains from the five divisions of Trivandrum, Salem, Madurai, Trichy and Palakkad from 7 am to 9 pm.
8:07 AM, 22 Mar
Countrywide #JantaCurfew underway amid rising Coronavirus cases; visuals from Varanasi. As per ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), 315 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in India. pic.twitter.com/SwG9OYIyFn
Southern Railways will be operating passenger trains every one hour from 6 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 10 pm between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam and Moore Market Complex and Gummidipoondi stations today.
8:04 AM, 22 Mar
These ‘soldiers of the nation’ deserve our salutations and appreciation for their services. Therefore we should clap or ring a bell at 5:00 pm today to express our gratitude. This gesture of ours will add strength to their fight against COVID-19. Rajnath Singh said.
8:04 AM, 22 Mar
The Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, police, doctors, paramedics and other essential services are working round the clock to fight against the menace of Corona Virus. We must express our gratitude to those serving the nation in these difficult times, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday. This will be a symbol of “self-control”, every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
In a special address to nation on coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, PM Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
No trains, buses or metros will be available on Sunday in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
5:30 AM, 22 Mar
While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.
5:33 AM, 22 Mar
Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
The self imposed curfew will begin at 7 am and end at 9 pm today.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
Residents are advised not to step out of their homes today. This is to ensure that one does not come in contact with any person outside one’s immediate family members.
5:49 AM, 22 Mar
The curfew is a voluntary one and is not being imposed by law.
5:50 AM, 22 Mar
Emergency services such as fire, ambulance and hospitals will operate. They will respond to calls for help.
5:51 AM, 22 Mar
The health ministry has designated helpline numbers -- +91-11-23978046 and Toll Free No: 1075 for reporting COVID-19 related cases.
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
There would be no trains, buses or metros today.
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
The PM in his address asked the people to stay of the roads and public places during the janta curfew, which will be in place for 14 hours between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.
5:53 AM, 22 Mar
5:55 AM, 22 Mar
No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew.”
5:59 AM, 22 Mar
Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.
6:02 AM, 22 Mar
The Indian Railways has cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.
6:04 AM, 22 Mar
GoAir has announced that it would suspend all flights on Sunday when the janta curfew will be in force.
6:08 AM, 22 Mar
Indigo has said that it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday.
6:13 AM, 22 Mar
“Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon,” Air Vistara spokesperson said.
6:15 AM, 22 Mar
The Delhi Metro has announced closure of all its services on Sunday. There are however no plans as yet to shut down public bus services as yet.
6:33 AM, 22 Mar
Ola and Uber have advised drivers to stay off the roads. However the app services will be functional in case of an emergency.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
95,000 autos in Delhi have extended their support to the Janta curfew. 15 traders in the national capital would down shutters.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
The Noida Metro Line Corporation will suspend Aqua Line services and the city bus service.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
In Gujarat no government buses will ply on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, the bus and metro rail services will remain suspended. Private operators too have extended their support.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
Operations of Lucknow Metro will also remain suspended. All pubs malls, theatres, bars across the country will remain shut.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
The BMTC in Bengaluru would operate with limited capacity and based on demand.
6:41 AM, 22 Mar
As India would witness a lockdown down, the Centre has announced that there is no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus as yet.
6:47 AM, 22 Mar
Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said.
6:48 AM, 22 Mar
The Punjab government Saturday night ordered lockdown till March 25 in several districts including Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, officials said.
6:52 AM, 22 Mar
The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed.
