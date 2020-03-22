Janta Curfew LIVE: India to freeze today in fight against coronavirus

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: The whole nation is expected to come to a standstill today as a 14 hours long Janta curfew is scheduled to come into force from between 7 am to 9 pm today.

There would be no trains, buses or metros on Sunday, in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.

Rail, bus air services to remain suspended: Services that will be hit during Janta curfew

Coronavirus: What is 'Janta Curfew' on March 22?

Catch all the LIVE UPDATES on Janta Curfew here

Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well. No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew.” While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew. The PM in his address asked the people to stay of the roads and public places during the janta curfew, which will be in place for 14 hours between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday. There would be no trains, buses or metros today. The health ministry has designated helpline numbers -- +91-11-23978046 and Toll Free No: 1075 for reporting COVID-19 related cases. Emergency services such as fire, ambulance and hospitals will operate. They will respond to calls for help. The curfew is a voluntary one and is not being imposed by law. Residents are advised not to step out of their homes today. This is to ensure that one does not come in contact with any person outside one’s immediate family members. The self imposed curfew will begin at 7 am and end at 9 pm today. Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew. No trains, buses or metros will be available on Sunday in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a special address to nation on coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, PM Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday. This will be a symbol of “self-control”, every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home.

