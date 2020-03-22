Janta Curfew LIVE: India to freeze today in fight against coronavirus
New Delhi, Mar 22: The whole nation is expected to come to a standstill today as a 14 hours long Janta curfew is scheduled to come into force from between 7 am to 9 pm today.
There would be no trains, buses or metros on Sunday, in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.
Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.
5:55 AM, 22 Mar
No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew.”
5:53 AM, 22 Mar
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
5:51 AM, 22 Mar
The health ministry has designated helpline numbers -- +91-11-23978046 and Toll Free No: 1075 for reporting COVID-19 related cases.
5:50 AM, 22 Mar
Emergency services such as fire, ambulance and hospitals will operate. They will respond to calls for help.
5:49 AM, 22 Mar
The curfew is a voluntary one and is not being imposed by law.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
Residents are advised not to step out of their homes today. This is to ensure that one does not come in contact with any person outside one’s immediate family members.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
The self imposed curfew will begin at 7 am and end at 9 pm today.
5:33 AM, 22 Mar
Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today.
5:30 AM, 22 Mar
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
5:30 AM, 22 Mar
5:33 AM, 22 Mar
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
5:49 AM, 22 Mar
5:50 AM, 22 Mar
5:51 AM, 22 Mar
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
5:53 AM, 22 Mar
5:55 AM, 22 Mar
5:59 AM, 22 Mar
