    Jannayak Janata Party releases fourth list of 30 candidates for Haryana polls

    By Shreya
    |

    Chandigarh, Oct 03: The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which has decided to contest all 90 seats in Haryana, on Thursday released fourth list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections.

    Dushyant Chautala
    Dushyant Chautala

    Its first list on September 13 had seven names. On September 29, the JJP had announced 15 candidates. And in the third list, JJP had released the list of 20 candidates, which included former MP Ishwar Singh, who will be contesting from the Guhla assembly constituency.

    With this, the party has declared names of nearly 80 candidates so far.

    Here is the full list of 30 candidates

    Candidates list

    The JJP, which came into existence after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal following a feud within the Chautala clan last year, is contesting the polls on its own. The state assembly has 90 seats.

    Haryana elections: How caste equations matter and BJP's 'non-Jat' masterstroke

    Seen as a major challenger to the ruling BJP until a year ago, the INLD has been going through rough times. With barely over a month left for the Haryana Assembly polls, most of its legislators have switched over to the BJP.

    The Chautala family feud has continued to play out in the public despite the INLD's split.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

