JanKiBaat, Republic media predicts Congress-JMM may win with 46 seats

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Ranchi, Dec 21: The BJP seems to be loosing power in Jharkhand and the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance is likely to assume power in the state. All exit polls have predicted that the BJP is unlikely to retain power in the state.

The JanKiBaat along with Republic Media exit poll predicted BJP to get 22-30. The Congress-JMM alliance would grab 46-37 seats, JMM 28-23, INC 15-10.

According to Exit Poll predicts Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and RJD would get 3-4 seats. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are likely to bag 3-5 seats respectively, while 7-5 seats are likely to be divided among others.

On Frday the India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicts 22-32 for BJP, 38-50 for JMM Congress, 2-4 for JVM, 3-5 for the AJSU while 4-7 would be bagged by the rest.

While the IANS CVoter exit poll said that the Congress-JMM_RJD combine will get 31-39 seats in the 81 member house. The BJP is lily to get 28-36 seats. Further the exit poll says that the AJSU is likely to get 3-7 while the JVM would end up with 1-4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP has won 37 while the Congress got 6 seats. The rest were shared by the state parties.

Jharkhand exit poll: Hemant Soren most preferred CM; Raghubar Das trails

The opposition alliance of Congress, JMM and RJD has already selected Hemant Soren as its chief ministerial candidate if they form the government in the state.

The state went to poll in five phases starting from November 30. In the fifth and the final phase of the Assembly polls in Jharkhand 71.69 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Friday.

The counting of votes is scheduled on 23 December. It is to see now who will form the government in Jharkhand.