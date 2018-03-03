Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF027
NDPP115
OTH015
Tripura - 59
BJP35
CPIM16
OTH8
Meghalaya - 59
CONG21
NPP19
OTH19
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
NPF02738
NDPP1150
BJP0111
NPP020
IND018
JDU011
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyW2013
BJP350
CPIM1649
IPFT80
CPI01
CONG010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyW2013
CONG2129
NPP192
UDP68
PDF40
IND313
BJP20
HSPDP24
KHNAM10
NCP12
pic.twitter.com/ya7IZNYVQK pic.twitter.com/RG6LsOsWDk pic.twitter.com/1o18kDFlV9

Janhvi Kapoor's emotional letter remembering mother

Posted By:
Late actress Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, penned an emotional letter remembering her mother on Instagram. Also, in the caption of the photos, Janhvi has requested people to respect the relationship Boney Kapoor and Sridevi shared.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi writes, "There's is a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I'll have to learn how to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you are protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember." Along with the letter, the young actor has shared a series of photos from the family album and as you scroll through them, the mother-daughter bond the two shared becomes much evident."

This is what she wrote in the caption :

"On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Let the love and adulation you'll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were.

Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who's entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan".

She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn't understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let's be that. Let's be full of only good and give only love.

That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That's what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence.

Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It's given us hope and strength and we can't thank you all enough."

OneIndia News

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
