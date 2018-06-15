J&K govt unlikely to release stone pelters as Eid good-will gesture

It has gone out of hand and Thursday indeed was bloody in Kashmir. The horrific killings of a jawan and a journalist by terrorists came at a time when the Union Home Ministry was reviewing a decision on whether to continue with the unilateral ceasefire or not.

Another major decision is also likely to be put on hold following these gruesome killings.

The state government was contemplating releasing stone pelters, separatists and other prisoners as a good-will gesture ahead of Eid. However following the spate of killings, the state is unlikely to go ahead with this decision as the situation in the Valley remains extremely volatile in nature.

The state home ministry which prepares the list has released no such order as yet. The order is unlikely to be released, sources said. Last year too, no prisoners were released ahead of Eid as the situation remained extremely volatile.

Security officials have been urging the Union Home Ministry too not to continue the ceasefire in the Valley. As a result of the ceasefire, the security forces had put on hold search and combat operations. During this time, the Valley witnessed a spate of grenade attacks. However the number of recruitments into the Hizbul Mujahideen had gone down considerably.

