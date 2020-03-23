  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Janata Curfew over, now Indian economy needs help': Tweets P Chidambaram

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday late night tweeted, after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's called "Janata (public) curfew" ended, to remind the centre that despite the success of the 14-hour lockdown, the Indian economy still needed protection against the ravages of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

    Janata Curfew over, now Indian economy needs help: Tweets P Chidambaram
    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

    Chidambaram tweeted, "we now look to the central government to announce economic measures to deal with the consequences of COVID-19."

    Besides this, the former Finance Minister also congratulated the Chief Ministers of various states for locking down their respective territories in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    Coronavirus cases rise to 324 as India observes 'Janta Curfew'

    Several Indian states including the national capital Delhi, have announced a complete shutdown from March 22 to March 31, this also includes taking public transport off the streets, sealing borders and shutting non-essential services and shops.

    Chidambaram took on to Twitter and wrote, "The Janata curfew is over. The experience of today has motivated several CMs to declare a lockdown in many parts of their respective states. We now look to the central government to announce economic measures to deal with the consequences of COVID-19."

    On Friday, Finace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said a package for coronavirus-hit sectors would be announced "as soon as possible".

    Individual states, however, have come out with relief packages, including BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where daily wage labourers and construction workers will get Rs 1,000 per month. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said 72 lakh people would receive free rations and pension.

    Do lockdowns help fight coronavirus? Not really says WHO expert

    Along with Chidambaram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has also reminded the centre of the need to support the economy.

    Moitra through a tweet urged the centre to work with the RBI for a one-time restructuring of corporate debt and an "immediate economic stimulus".

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram indian economy coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X