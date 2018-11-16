Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan escapes unhurt after convoy hits truck in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, Nov 16: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan's private security vehicle met with an accident at Kakinada on Rajamandri highway on Friday.

The actor-turned-politician was traveling from Kakinada to Rajanagaram to attend a political gathering when his convoy had a head on collision with a truck.

Pawan Kalyan was unhurt in the accident but his security personnel were injured.

The security officers of Pawan Kalyan are presently being treated at a hospital near Kakinada and are said to be out of danger.