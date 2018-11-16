  • search

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan escapes unhurt after convoy hits truck in Andhra Pradesh

By
    Hyderabad, Nov 16: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan's private security vehicle on Thursday met with an accident at Kakinada on Rajamandri highway on Friday. He was accompanied by security officers who were escorting Pawan Kalyan during his Praja Porata Yatra at Kakinada and nearby places.

    The actor-turned-politician was traveling from Kakinada to Rajanagaram to attend a political gathering when his convoy had a head on collision with a truck.

    Pawan Kalyan was unhurt in the accident but his security personnel were injured.

    The security officers of Pawan Kalyan are presently being treated at a hospital near Kakinada and are said to be out of danger.

    Pawan Kalyan has started the Praja Porata Yatra from Tuni on November 2 and has been addressing several issues keeping the welfare of the people under consideration.

