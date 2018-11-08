  • search

Janardhana Reddy not in Hyderabad: Police

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 8: Hyderabad Police on Friday stated that mining baron Janardhana Reddy is not hiding in the city. Reddy is on the run to avoid arrest in Ponzi scheme.

    File photo of mining baron Janardhana Reddy.
    File photo of mining baron Janardhana Reddy.

    Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar clarified that unnecessary rumours are doing the rounds that Reddy is hiding in Hyderabad.

    According to reports, Reddy has reportedly switched off his cell phone.

    Also Read: Reddy in the dock: How gold became a cover to avoid a Rs 18 crore money trail

    Earlier, CCB cops raided Obulapuram Mining Company in Karnataka's Bellary.  Cops scrutinised documents recovered at the office. The office is located beside Janardhana Reddy's residence.

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) formed a team to nab Reddy for his alleged involvement in a Ponzi scam.

    Read more about:

    janardhana reddy telangana hyderabad

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 18:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue