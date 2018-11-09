Janardhan Reddy plays hide and seek as cops land in Hyderabad to nab him

Bengaluru, Nov 9: Former Minister from Karnataka, Janardhan Reddy continues to play hide and seek with the police, which is looking for him after his name surfaced in an investigation relating to a ponzi scam.

Reddy's three numbers remain switched off, but a police source tells OneIndia that he is most likely in Hyderabad. Prior to switching off his numbers, he had made several calls to Hyderabad and areas around the Karnataka-Telangana border.

The Bengaluru police has formed four teams to nab Reddy. One team had visited Banjara Hills in Hyderabad after it was learnt that he was holed up at a friend's house. However prior to the police reaching there, he had managed to give them the slip.

The allegation against Reddy is that he taken Rs 18 crore from Syed Ahmed Fareed on the promise that he would get him out of an Enforcement Directorate investigation. Fareed, the founder of the Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd is under investigation in connection with a Ponzi scam related case. He had told the police that he had approached Reddy and sought his help to get out of a police investigation.