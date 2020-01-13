  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jana Sena chief meets Nadda; sparks speculation of forging ties in AP

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Telugu film actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday met BJP working president J P Nadda in the national capital amid speculation that the two parties might forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

    J P Nadda
    J P Nadda

    Pawan, along with his senior party colleague and former assembly speaker Nadendla Manohar, met Nadda at his residence and held discussions for over an hour.

    Sources said they apparently discussed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and the need to forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, where the two parties had suffered defeat in both the assembly and the Lok Sabha polls.

    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief next week

    They also held discussions on the ongoing agitation by farmers of Amaravati against YSRC government''s suggestion of having three capitals for the state, the sources added.

    Later, JSP leaders along with BJP MP from Bengaluru (South) Tejaswi Surya met BJP''s Andhra Pradesh in-charge V Murleedharan and co-incharge Sunil Deodhar here.

    Pawan had reached the national capital on Sunday following a call from the BJP leadership and had held preliminary round of talks with BJP general secretary B L Santosh and MP Tejaswi Surya.

    More JP NADDA News

    Read more about:

    jp nadda pawan kalyan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue