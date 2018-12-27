  • search
    Jana Gana Mana united India for years: Mamata Banerjee

    By Simran Kashyap
    Kolkata, Dec 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' has united the people of the country and inspired them over the years.

    The song penned by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and sung for the first time on this day in 1911, was a tribute to Bengals role in the countrys struggle for independence, she said.

    "Jana Gana Mana was first sung on this day in 1911.

    Our National Anthem has united us and inspired the nation over the years," Banerjee tweeted.

    "A song composed by Rabindranath Tagore to be chosen as the National Anthem, is also a tribute to #Banglas leading role in the freedom movement," she added.

    'Jana Gana Mana' was officially adopted as the national anthem by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.

    The poem was translated into Hindi by Abid Ali.

    Thursday, December 27, 2018, 11:52 [IST]
