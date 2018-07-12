Jan Shatabdi train between Kathgodam and Dehradun likely to start in August

New Delhi, July 12: After a better road connectivity for Char Dham in Uttarakhand now railway connectivity too is happening in the state not only in terms of laying down railway track but running trains as well with the Railways ministry approving a Jan Shatabdi train for Uttarakhand between Kathgodam to the state capital Dehradun.

Rajya Sabha MP from the state Anil Baluni has been trying from very long for the railway connectivity between Kumayun and Garhwal regions of the state. Anil Baluni told One India, "I have been trying for this train from quite a long time as there are lots of daily commuters and other passengers on this route. This train will facilitate them to come to Dehradun in the morning and go back to their homes in the evening by using this train."

Sources said that Railways minister Piyush Goyal will flag off this Jan Shatabdi train in the second week of August, 2018. Railways infrastructure in Uttarakhand is not very strong but there are several proposals that are in the pipeline and expected to be fructified very soon. Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail route is on that has the longest tunnel then there is Char Dham Railway project as well.

Actually, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is giving a big push to the infrastructure especially related to the connectivity. The government wants to build infrastructure in the region where its condition is very poor.

Baluni has also decided to contribute for the better health infrastructure by using his MPLAD fund. He announced recently, "I will contribute for the betterment of the health schemes of the state and will set up two to three ICUs every year in the remote areas of the state."

Baluni had said, "I spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who assured me that enough doctors and other trained staff will be made available to these centers. In the remote areas of the state, it is difficult to take patients to places where facilities are available. Lives of people seriously ill and grievously injured are under life threat due to lack of ICU facilities. For this year Kotdwar (Pauri district), Ramnagar (Nainital district) and Uttarkashi have been decided where ICUs will be set up. Very soon building of ICUs will start. I myself will monitor these centers so they are made functional within time limits."