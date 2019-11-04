  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jamshedpur engineer dies while trying to chase phone snatcher in running train

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 04: A tragic incident claimed the life of a young engineer in West Bengal. A 27-year-old electrical engineer from Jamshedpur died after he jumped off a running Sambalpur Express at Howrah railway station. The victim is identified as Saurabh Ghosh. The youth succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to hospital.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Reportedly, Ghosh, was on his way home in Jamshedpur on Saturday night and sitting by a window seat and was talking over the phone inside the train compartment. Around 11 pm, when the train stopped at Uluberia station, he was talking over his newly bought iPhone.

    Just the train started leaving the station, a thief snatched Ghosh's phone and jumped off the compartment. Ghosh, remained shocked for a while and then he decided to chase the snatcher.

    As he jumped off the train, his feet touched the platform and he fell on ground. His head banged against stones and Ghosh became unconscious.

    Soon with the help of the Locals and GRP he was taken to the Uluberia Hospital, but he died on the way.

    Ghosh was an engineer from Jamshedpur and he was working in a factory at Bauria in Howrah, West Bengal.

    He had bought his iPhone some 15 days back. He had also bought a flat at Mukundapur and started staying there.

    Brave girl foils chain snatching bid, hands over accused to cops

    According to reports, deceased Ghosh's father has asked for the iPhone to the Howrah rural police as that is his last memory.

    The deceased engineer's last rites were performed on Sunday afternoon in Howrah after his family reached the city.

    More TRAIN News

    Read more about:

    train jamshedpur

    Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue