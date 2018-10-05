Jammu University UG 4th, 6th, semester result 2018, apply for revaluation

New Delhi, Oct 5: The Jammu University UG 4th, 6th, semester result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The University of Jammu has published the results of various undergraduate courses on Thursday, September 4.

Those students who wish to apply for revaluation with the prescribed fee which will be updated later by the varsity. The re-evaluation will be done by the independent examiner. The final result after the re-evaluation will be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after the re-evaluation / original evaluation.

To apply for revaluation, fill the online form available on the official website. Fill up all the necessary details like roll number etc. Select the subject you wish to apply and pay the fees. More details are available on coeju.com.

How to Check Jammu University result 2018:

Go to coeju.com

Click on the flashing link on home page

Click on Result of BA/ BSc/ BSc / B Com/ BBA/ BCA/ BA Eng (Hons)/ B Com (Hons) or the relevant one

A new window will open showing the pdf file

Download file

Take a printout