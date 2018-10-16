Jammu University Result 2018: Check BE 4th sem result on coeju.com

Srinagar, Oct 16: The Jammu University Result 2018 has been declared. The results for the BE 4th semester result was announced on the official website.

The exams were held in May/June 2018 and 2,752 students had appeared in the BE 4th Semester exam.

Apart from the BE 4th semester result, Jammu University also released the result for B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/ BBA/BCA/B.A.Eng (H)/B.Com.(H) 2nd Semester, Non-CBCS (Private) Examination 2018, MA Economics 2nd Semester exam held in may 2018, and M.Sc. IT 2nd semester exam held in May 2018. The results are available on coeju.com.

How to check Jammu University Result 2018:

Go to coeju.com

Click on the link provided for BE 4th Semester result

A new window will open

Check the PDF

Check your roll number for the results and marks

Take a printout