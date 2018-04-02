Jammu University postpones English exams after question paper leak

After the question paper of English B third year was leaked, Jammu University on Monday postponed English exams that was to be held on April 2, 2018.

Jammu University has ordered postponement of English B, Part 3rd (Annual pattern) examination, which was scheduled to be held on April 2, 2018.

An official spokesperson of the Jammu University said,''The next date will be notified sperately while the rest of the exams will be conducted as per notified date sheet. ''

Monday, April 2, 2018
