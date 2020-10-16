Jammu-Srinagar NH 44 to remain shut on all Fridays till November 30 for maintenance work

Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies, first one likely on Oct 22

Jammu, Oct 16:

Jammu, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has said that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 will remain closed for today and for all coming Fridays until November 30 for maintenance work.

"No vehicular movement shall be allowed on National Highway-44 every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30," stated the plan and advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

"Routine advisories with regard to Traffic movement other than Fridays shall be issued on daily basis," it added. The traffic department has issued a general advisory to not undertake a journey on the highway on these days.

"Whereas the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang becomes one of the major attraction for tourists and local people since its inauguration on October 3, 2020, and a large number of public gathering and some incidents of nuisance viz. over speeding, unnecessary stoppage, outrageous driving etc. was brought in the notice of undersigned which needs immediate action for public safety," the order stated.

