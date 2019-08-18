Jammu: Mobile internet services 'temporarily disconnected'

Jammu, Aug 18: Low speed (2G) mobile internet was "temporarily disconnected" in five districts of Jammu on Sunday, officials said a day after the services were restored, even as authorities cautioned people against rumours and maintained the situation was peaceful in the region.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said the 2G network has "temporarily been disconnected due to some technical reasons which is being rectified and efforts are on to ensure restoration as soon as possible".

Earlier, a police officer had said the services were snapped to check rumour-mongering and maintain peace and tranquillity. Long queues were seen outside petrol pumps and shops during the day as rumours fuelled panic buying by residents. At a hurriedly-convened press conference, District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan and Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Tejinder Singh said there is no report of any untoward incident in any part of the district and warned of strict action again rumour-mongers.

"Some rumours about reimposition of section 144 and closure of schools are absolutely baseless," Chauhan said, adding that all the schools in the district will function normally on Monday. She said things are absolutely normal and all citizens are expected to contribute in maintaining law and order in the district by not spreading any data or information which is "baseless and unverified" because that too will amount to a punishable offence. The SSP requested people to immediately bring to their notice those spreading misinformation.

"We request people to bring those persons who are spreading this misinformation to our notice immediately by calling 100 or by contacting your local police station," he said, warning the rumour-mongers to refrain from spreading misinformation otherwise strict proceedings shall be initiated against them.

IGP Singh also warned of strict action against rumour-mongers. "A lot of rumour is being circulated regarding some incident in Rajouri or at Gujjar nagar (Jammu). There is also a rumour regarding a strike in Jammu due to which there are long queues at petrol pumps. "I would like to inform all the citizens that all such rumours are false. No incident has taken place anywhere as is being circulated. The 2G network has temporarily been disconnected due to some technical reasons which is being rectified and efforts are on to ensure restoration as soon as possible," the IGP said.

Low-speed mobile internet services were restored in five districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after remaining suspended for nearly a fortnight.

Mobile Internet services were snapped across Jammu region on August 4, a day before the Centre's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The district administration in Rajouri, Udhampur and Poonch also clarified that the situation in the districts is well under control and asked people not to pay heed to the rumours.

