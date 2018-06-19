Jammu & Kashmir: PDP surprised by BJP's decision quit alliance

The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP was surprised at the decision of the BJP to end the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. PDP Spokesperson said that the party didn't have any indication about BJP's move.

Rafi Ahmad Mir, PDP Spokesperson, said, "We tried our best to run the govt with BJP. This had to happen. This is a surprise for us because we did not have any indication about their decision."

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said, " We will talk in detail at 5pm, meanwhile she (Mehbooba Mufti) has submitted her resignation (as J&K CM) to the Governor."

Earlier, the BJP ended its three-year-old alliance with Mehabooba Mufti-led PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, BJP pulled out of alliance in Jammu and Kashmir Government after repeated attacks on security forces and civilians.

