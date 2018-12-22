Jammu and Kashmir: One militant killed in Armpora Tral encounter

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Pulwama, Dec 22: One militant has been killed in an encounter in Armpora Tral in Pulwama district on Saturday. The encounter is underway.

An encounter in Pulwama district of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, left seven civilians dead after the Indian Army opened fire during clashes that broke out following an operation. Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen and an Indian Army soldier were killed in the operation on 15 December 2018.

One of the militants, Zahoor Ahmad Thokar, was a former Indian Army soldier of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry. He had joined Hizbul Mujahideen in June 2017.

Following the encounter, section 144 (related to unlawful assembly),[5] was imposed in the district. Separatists in the region called for three days of strikes and mourning for the civilian deaths.