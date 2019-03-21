  • search
    Jammu & Kashmir: One hostage rescued safely, efforts on to save another

    By
    |

    Bandipore, Mar 21: Three militants who were engaged in a gun battle with the security personnel took two civilian hostages in Hajjin area of Badipore in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

    The security forces were able to secure their release late evening. Three security personnel were also injured in a rifle grenade that was fired in their direction by militants in Jammu & Kashmir's Sopore.

    Jammu & Kashmir: One hostage rescued safely, efforts on to save another
    Representational Image

    Two civilians were held hostage by terrorists during the encounter in Hajin, Bandipora. One civilian has been rescued safely while efforts are on to rescue the other civilian, reported news agency ANI.

    Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sundarbani sector

    All three encounters are underway in residential areas putting several innocent lives at risk and making the task of security personnel extremely difficult.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
