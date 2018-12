Home News India Jammu and Kashmir: 11 dead in Poonch bus accident, 19 injured

Poonch, Dec 8: At least 11 people dead and seven others injured as a bus from Poonch to Mandi fell in a gorge on Saturday. The bus was heading towards Poonch from Loran.

According to reports, a passenger bus (registration number JK02W0445) heading towards Poonch from Loran skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Plera around 9:15 am.

More details awaited.