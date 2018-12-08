  • search
    Jammu and Kashmir: 11 dead, 34 injured in Poonch bus accident

    By
    |

    Poonch, Dec 8: At least 11 people dead and 34 others injured as a bus from Poonch to Mandi fell in a gorge on Saturday.  The bus was heading towards Poonch from Loran.

    According to reports, a passenger bus (registration number JK02W0445) heading towards Poonch from Loran skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Plera around 9:15 am.

    Also read: Surgical strikes: Was the hype needed, no says ex-Army officer part of operation

    "We have confirmed 11 deaths and 34 injured people are being treated at different hospitals. We've arranged air ambulance for those who are in a critical condition; a chopper will arrive soon from Jammu. The government will extend every possible help," news agency ANI quoted DDC Poonch, Rahul Yadav as saying. 

    More details awaited.

