Jammu and Kashmir: 11 dead, 34 injured in Poonch bus accident

Jammu and Kashmir: 11 dead, 34 injured in Poonch bus accident

Poonch, Dec 8: At least 11 people dead and 34 others injured as a bus from Poonch to Mandi fell in a gorge on Saturday. The bus was heading towards Poonch from Loran.

According to reports, a passenger bus (registration number JK02W0445) heading towards Poonch from Loran skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Plera around 9:15 am.

"We have confirmed 11 deaths and 34 injured people are being treated at different hospitals. We've arranged air ambulance for those who are in a critical condition; a chopper will arrive soon from Jammu. The government will extend every possible help," news agency ANI quoted DDC Poonch, Rahul Yadav as saying.

#JammuAndKashmir: 6 critically injured people are being airlifted to Jammu from Poonch. 11 people died and 34 were injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Plera in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district earlier today. pic.twitter.com/dL4jEAhfTe — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018

