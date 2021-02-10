YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jammu Class 10, 12 annual exam dates announced

    By
    |

    Jammu, Feb 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced that the annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will commence from April 1 in Jammu region.

    As per the notification issued by joint secretary of JKBOSE, the exams for class 10 will begin from April 3 and culminate on April 24 while those for class 12 will start from April 1 and end on April 29, an official said.

    Jammu Class 10, 12 annual exam dates announced

    The examination will be conducted as per standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines, the official said.

    Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges, diploma institutions in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

    All students have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks while all examination centres will be sanitised, the official said.

    The chairperson of JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, is personally monitoring the measures being put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations, the official said.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 10:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X