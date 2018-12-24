  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jammu: Bus veers off road, hurtles down hilly terrain and crashes; One ITBP personnel dead

    By
    |

    Jammu, Dec 24: A bus with 35 security personnel onboard veered off the road and hurtled down a slope in hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, said reports. One ITBP personnel was killed and 24 others injured as the bus crashed into trees and boulders.

    Jammu: Bus veers off road, hurtles down hilly terrain and crashes; One ITBP personnel dead
    Bus veers off road and crashes in Ramban district (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)

    The incident took place near Khooni Nala on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. A helicopter was deployed to rush the seriously injured to a hospital in Jammu.

    Also Read | Gujarat: 9 children dead after bus falls into gorge near Ahwa town

    "We have rescued 24 persons with injuries and one dead. We are evacuating seriously injured to Jammu via chopper. There were reportedly 35 persons travelling," news agency ANI quoted DC Ramban as saying.

    The ITBP men were returning from Srinagar and were on the way to Jammu. Reports said that the bus carrying 35 ITBP men skidded off the road near Khoni Nallah and rolled down into a deep gorge.

    More jammu NewsView All

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir accident itbp jammu

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 10:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue