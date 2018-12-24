Jammu: Bus veers off road, hurtles down hilly terrain and crashes; One ITBP personnel dead

India

oi-Vikas SV

Jammu, Dec 24: A bus with 35 security personnel onboard veered off the road and hurtled down a slope in hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, said reports. One ITBP personnel was killed and 24 others injured as the bus crashed into trees and boulders.

The incident took place near Khooni Nala on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. A helicopter was deployed to rush the seriously injured to a hospital in Jammu.

Also Read | Gujarat: 9 children dead after bus falls into gorge near Ahwa town

"We have rescued 24 persons with injuries and one dead. We are evacuating seriously injured to Jammu via chopper. There were reportedly 35 persons travelling," news agency ANI quoted DC Ramban as saying.

The ITBP men were returning from Srinagar and were on the way to Jammu. Reports said that the bus carrying 35 ITBP men skidded off the road near Khoni Nallah and rolled down into a deep gorge.