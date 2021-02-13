Jammu and Kashmir will get statehood at the right time: Amit Shah

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 13: In a recent development, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the statehood would be given to Jammu and Kashmir at an "appropriate" time.

Replying to the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill of 2021 in Lok Sabha, Shah said, "Many MPs said that bringing the bill means that the union territory would not get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions."

Amit Shah-led high level committee approves more than Rs 3,000 crore for 5 states as disaster relief

"Nowhere is it written that Jammu and Kashmir would not get the statehood. Where are you drawing the conclusion from? I have said in this House and I say it again that this Bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. Statehood would be given to the UT at an appropriate time," Shah said.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad reiterated the Congress party's demand to restore statehood status to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019, the Union Government abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

World Radio Day: Radio a fantastic medium that deepens social connect, says PM Modi

The Union minister also slammed the Opposition and asked for an account of what they did in the past 70 years.

BSF foils drug smuggling attempt, 1 shot dead | Oneindia News

"I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account," the minister said.

"We were asked what did we do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation and you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 years? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us," he added.