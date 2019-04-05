J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district

  • search
    Jammu, Apr 05: Pakistan Army on Friday again violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

    Indian Army is retaliating effectively. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

    Representational Image

    Earlier on April 2, the Pakistan Army had violated ceasefire in J&K's Nowshera Sector of Rajouri District with mortars and small arms firing. A defence spokesperson said Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 11.30 am onward with mortar shelling and small arm firings in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri District.

    A total of nine persons, including four soldiers have been killed and over 40 others injured in Rajouri and Poonch districts since India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror strike which had left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

    ceasefire violation pakistan loc jammu and kashmir

