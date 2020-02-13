Jammu and Kashmir local body polls in March

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 13: Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat elections will be held from March 5, making it the first major political exercise in the valley after the government scrapped Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

"Panchayat elections for vacant posts of every block will be held using ballot boxes. It will be conducted in eight phases," said Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar.

"The model code conduct has come into forces in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

There are 13,161 vacancies in Panchayats across the Union Territory.

The announcement of the election comes even as three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to be in detention.

The posts were lying vacant since November 2018. Out of Kashmir's 20,093 panch and sarpanch seats, more than 12,500 seats have remained vacant since then.

Jammu and Kashmir is now governed by the Centre which has appointed GC Murmu as the Lieutenant Governor to look after the affairs of the union territory.