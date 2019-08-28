Jammu and Kashmir High schools open today after three weeks

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Aug 28: Jammu and Kashmir High Schools which have remained shut since the Union Government repealed Article 370 opened today. The high schools were opened in the areas where the restrictions have been relaxed. Officials said high schools reopened this morning. However, limited staff presence was seen in schools.

After the Centre's August 5 decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir 's special status, the government had deployed security forces in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident and restrictions were in place.

The schools have remained shut for three weeks now. The government is slowly easing the restrictions and even restoring phone connections which had been snapped.

"We had already declared primary and middle schools open, from tomorrow we are declaring open high schools in all those areas where restrictions have been removed," ANI quoted Director of Education, Jammu and Kashmir, Younis Malik as saying.

Director Education Kashmir Younis Malik said on Tuesday that 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have re-opened across the valley.

"The education department has decided to open all high schools in Kashmir Valley from tomorrow in the areas where relaxations have been provided," said Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar.

Many services including mobile and internet were suspended since August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

With the government easing restrictions in a phased manner, the Intelligence Bureau has advised that the forces remain on a very high state of alert.

The intelligence has stated that Pakistan would be on over-drive mode and would not only look to raise tensions along the border but also launch terrorists into the Valley.