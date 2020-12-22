Jammu and Kashmir DDC Poll Results LIVE: Counting underway, Gupkar alliance leads in 10 seats

28 lakh high-risk people will be vaccinated for COVID in first 3 phases in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 22: The fate of nearly 2,200 candidates for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided on Tuesday, as counting of votes will begin for the eight-phase polls held for the first time in the union territory.

The polling was held over eight phases beginning November 28 and ending on December 19 as 51.42 per cent of the 57 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the elections, which were largely peaceful.

Newest First Oldest First According to a TV report, Gupkar Alliance is leading in 10 seats, BJP 9 and Congress 2. Each hall will have dedicated tables and each table with counting assistants monitored by one counting supervisor. The SEC also said that Covid-19 protocols would be followed during the counting process. The SEC said that the process in each centre will be supervised by a Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer. "The counting exercise will be recorded by CCTV cameras and will be overseen by observers also," he added. Officials in the state election commission said a total of 2,178 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats. Section 144 has been imposed by the administration in Doda to maintain the law and order situation. Three-tier security arrangements have been made to ensure free fair and smooth counting of votes. Counting agents of different political parties reached the centres. Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) underway at Sher-I Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. Visuals of heavy security deployment outside the counting centre. Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) to begin shortly; visuals from outside the counting centre in Doda district. pic.twitter.com/zgMYT73wA4 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020 Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) to begin shortly; visuals from outside the counting centre in Doda district. A day before the counting of votes in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities on Monday took into preventive custody at least 20 political leaders, including three senior PDP functionaries. The PDP has claimed that hours before counting for the District Development Council Polls could begin, many of their senior leaders were detained. 