Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections 2020: Voting begins for eighth and final phase

    Jammu, Dec 19: Voting for the eighth and final phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Saturday. Braving the cold weather conditions, voters arrived at the polling stations.

    Necessary COVID-19 protocols were been followed at the booth including temperature check and social distancing.

    Image Courtesy @ANI

    Voting for panchayat elections is being held in 28 constituencies.

    Against the 13 DDC constituencies of Kashmir division going to polls, there are 83 candidates in fray, including 31 women.

    In Jammu division, there are 85 candidates in fray for the 15 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 15 women.

    "Over 6.30 lakh electors, including 3,03,275 female voters are going to elect their representatives in the 28 DDC constituencies," officials said.

    There are 1,703 polling stations - 1,028 in Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division, they added.

    Parties including the National Conference, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together. National parties BJP and Congress are also in the fray.

    Elections for the DDCs, which are being held in eight phases, will conclude on December 19 and the counting of votes be held on December 22.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 9:38 [IST]
    Settings X