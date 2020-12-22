Have to ensure animals live in safe habitats: PM Modi on rise in leopard population

Jammu and Kashmir DDC election results 2020: Gupkar alliance leads in Kashmir

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Srinagar, Dec 22: The District Development Council (DDC) polls show that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is all set to win the majority of the seats in Kashmir valley as the Centre backed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has failed to make a mark.

So far, of the 113 leads, the People's Alliance is ahead on 67 seats (National Conference 28 and People's Democratic Party 25) in the valley followed by the independent candidates leading on 28 seats.

In South Kashmir, the Alliance candidates are set to sweep the polls as they are leading on 34 (NC 15, PDP 14, and CPIM 5) out of the 49 seats declared so far.

While the independents are leading on 10 seats, Congress is ahead on 5 seats. The North Kashmir has thrown a mixed result with Alliance candidates ahead on 13 out of 34 leads declared so far. The Alliance is followed by independent candidates leading on 11 seats.

The BJP is also leading on two seats in North Kashmir.

As many as seven political parties contested the polls in an alliance, under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed for restoration of Article 370.

The Congress was initially a part of the PAGD but distanced itself when the BJP targeted the opposition party for being in league with the 'Gupkar Gang'. The elections will decide the fate of nearly 2,181 candidates for the 280 DDC seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The elections, held in eight phases, began on November 28 and ended on December 19.