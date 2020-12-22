Jammu and Kashmir DDC election results 2020: BJP, Gupkar Alliance on close fight

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Srinagar, Dec 22: Counting of votes polled in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir is under way in all 20 districts. The polling was held over eight phases beginning November 28 and ending on December 19.

It can be seen that the BJP has got a slight edge against the Gupkar Alliance in the DDC polls. The trends are now out for over 118 seats. The BJP is leading on 38 seats while the Gupkar Alliance is ahead on 36. The independent candidates are doing fairly well in the DDC polls.

Jammu and Kashmir DDC Poll Results LIVE: BJP leads in 36, Gupkar Alliance, 24, Congress 7

The Counting of votes for 280 seats of DDCs is currently underway across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The polling was held in eight phases, it began on November 28 and ended on December 19 with about 51 per cent voter turn out.

Among the key parties in the contest are the BJP, Congress and the Gupkar Alliance - an alliance formed by regional political parties to fight for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.